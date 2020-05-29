Violent protests over George Floyd’s fatal arrest rock Minneapolis, police precinct set on fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Destruction continues in Minneapolis Thursday night as rioters target a police station, setting it on fire.

It’s the third night of violent protests following the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody.

Protesters have called for the four officers involved in Floyd’s death to be charged with murder.

The Justice Department says it’s making the federal investigation into George Floyd’s death and called it a top priority.

