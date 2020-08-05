VIDEO: Raiders uniforms, tops in NFL

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Fans won’t be able to see the new look of the Raiders in person, but they’ll like what they see on their TV screen. Paul Lucas of Inside Hook rates the Raiders new uniforms as number one in the NFL. Okay, it’s just one person’s opinion, but he’s supposed to be an expert in these sort of things. Says Lucas:
New city, new stadium, same old silver and black. The Raiders’ uniforms, essentially unchanged for a half-century now, are a case study in “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Flashy? Nope. Modern? Nuh-uh. But while the franchise has had its ups and downs, its on-field look remains the definition of NFL uniform perfection. Chef’s kiss!