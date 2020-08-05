VIDEO: Raiders uniforms, tops in NFL

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Three teenagers fleeing police while carrying a semiautomatic gun in a backpack jumped a wall at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, but probably didn't know that's where they were, authorities said Wednesday.

Palm Beach Police spokesman Michael Ogrodnick said the 15-year-old boys were arrested shortly after they entered the grounds of the resort Friday and dumped the backpack, which contained a mini AK-47 with a loaded 14-round magazine.