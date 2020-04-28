Live Now
Living808

Video of Mobile 4-year-old preaching goes viral

National

by: Katarina Luketich

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A tiny preacher from Mobile is going viral and spreading joy as she spreads the word of God.

Harmony Love is a single mother and says her family has a special relationship with Christ. Her four-year-old daughter Grace loves to preach.

Harmony took a video of Grace preaching Saturday. Grace’s sisters, Amazin and Mercy, are clapping and singing along behind her.

Harmony posted the video on Facebook and it quickly went viral. The post has been shared more than 38,000 times.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

80° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 80° 67°

Wednesday

77° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 77° 67°

Thursday

78° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 78° 67°

Friday

78° / 67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 78° 67°

Saturday

78° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 78° 67°

Sunday

79° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 79° 66°

Monday

79° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 79° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

77°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

77°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

74°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

72°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
70°

70°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
70°

69°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
69°

69°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
69°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
69°

68°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

73°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

Trending Stories