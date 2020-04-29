Live Now
COVID-19 briefing with Gov. Ige, Lt. Gov. Green, Department of Labor and Department of Health.

VIDEO: 8-year-old boy in Boston walks after recovering from brain surgery

National

by: Jada Furlow

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite our current pandemic, there are still great stories to share! In just 12 days, an 8-year-old boy was able to walk after recovering from brain surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, 8-year-old Justin went to the ER after suffering from back pain about two weeks ago. Justin and his family found out the back pain was caused by a large tumor covering his Cerebellum. He was diagnosed with a brain tumor and was scheduled to receive surgery.

After a couple of days recovering from a successful surgery, Justin’s mom captured a video of him walking for the first time up and down the hospital’s hallway.

We are all here for you Justin, way to go!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

