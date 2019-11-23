Victoria’s Secret ends fashion show tradition

HONOLULU (KHON2) — You won’t be seeing any angel wings on runway models this holiday season.

Victoria’s Secret is ending its near quarter-century tradition — it will not hold its annual fashion show this year, a cultural phenomenon that began in 1995.

Various media outlets report parent company “L Brands” made the announcement during a company call on Thursday, November 21.

The company said the marketing strategy for the brand is evolving.

The move follows months of speculation and years of declining TV ratings.