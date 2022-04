HONOLULU (KHON2) — Verizon wireless customers across the U.S. are reporting that they are unable to make or receive phone calls.

A spokesperson for Verizon sent KHON2 this statement on Wednesday:

“We are aware of an issue impacting voice calls for some Verizon customers. Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue.” Liz Maly, Communications Manager, Verizon Consumer Group

It is unclear at this time how many Hawaii customers are impacted by the issue.