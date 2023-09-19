*For previous coverage of this story, watch above.

(WJW) — As ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Pat Sajak‘s final season begins, more details are now known about Vanna White’s future with the game show.

The co-host has signed a two-year contract extension, according to several outlets, including CNN and USA Today. A statement from the show to CNN said the decision will keep her “revealing letters at the iconic puzzleboard through the 2025-26 season.”

The final season of Sajak’s run on the show kicked off earlier this month. Season 41 will mark the end of four decades of working with White. He announced his retirement back in June.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” Sajak said in a statement. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all.”

Ryan Seacrest will replace him.