(AP) — The president of Wisconsin anti-abortion lobbying group whose office was vandalized after a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion suggested it would overturn Roe v. Wade is responding now that the opinion is official.

Someone vandalized and threw two Molotov cocktails, causing a fire, at the office of Wisconsin Family Action in Madison on May 8. No one has been arrested.

It came days after the leak of a draft opinion suggesting that the U.S. Supreme Court was on course to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

The Supreme Court on Friday stripped away the nation’s constitutional protections for abortion that had stood for nearly a half-century. The decision by the court’s conservative majority overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling and is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

Wisconsin Family Action President Julaine Appling said she was “elated” to hear the news of the opinion.

“This is the day that for all of my adult life I have hoped for, prayed for, and over the last 25 years worked for,” she said.

She said she is wary and taking precautions considering they were targeted seven weeks ago.

“I suppose one valid question to ask about today is if people were willing to respond with violence over the leaked draft opinion, what about what happened with the real opinion that comes down? ” she said. “Already we’ve got incredible reports from national levels that there’s been a declaration of a night of rage to happen across the country. And I would beg people to reconsider that violence isn’t the answer. Bombing our office, firebombing our office didn’t cause us to go away.It didn’t cause us to quit talking.”