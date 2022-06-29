(NEXSTAR) – The grandmother of the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas last month was released from the hospital on Tuesday.

The gunman had shot his grandmother, Celia “Sally” Gonzales, in the face before heading to Robb Elementary School on May 24 in what would become the second deadliest elementary school shooting in U.S. history.

University Hospital, run in partnership with University of Texas San Antonio, said on Tuesday that a 66-year-old woman had been discharged, and multiple outlets have identified the woman as Gonzales.

The hospital said a 10-year-old girl shot in the Uvalde massacre, who is now the only remaining patient at the hospital, has been upgraded to good condition.

The gunman ultimately killed 21 people and injured 17 others. Many of the injured were transported to University Hospital and other major health care facilities in the San Antonio area after receiving initial care in Uvalde.

A former neighbor told The Washington Post that the gunman had moved in with his grandmother several months prior to the shooting, after previously living with his mother, who reportedly abused drugs.

The grandmother was initially admitted to the hospital in critical condition. She was upgraded to serious condition the following day and upgraded further on May 29 and May 31.

Natalie Salazar, Gonzales’ daughter, posted an update last week on a verified GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for her mom’s medical expenses, saying doctors were wanting to transfer her to a skilled rehab facility due to a high-risk infection.

Salazar said her mom had received four major surgeries since the shooting and was expected to need additional surgeries.

“My mom was shot in the face and left to die alone in her home by her very own grandson,” Salazar wrote. “It was by the grace of God that she was able to get up off the floor and walk to a neighbors home and ask for help.”