(NEXSTAR) — The Super Bowl may seem far away, but preparations are already underway. We also now know who will headline the halftime show: Usher.

The eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 11, 2024.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” USHER said in a press release. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

In a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday, Kim Kardashian appears to be speaking with Usher — though it is actually a clip from the music video for his song, “Confessions Part II” — telling him about the announcement. A similar video featuring Deion Sanders was also shared.

Usher previously appeared during Super Bowl XLV in 2011 when The Black Eyed Peas were the headliners. He performed his song, “OMG” with will.i.am. He is currently on tour in France but is set to return to the U.S. in October for a two-month Las Vegas residency. Usher has had a Vegas residency since 2021.

“Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career, we couldn’t be more excited to have him headline this year’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show,” said Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music. “We look forward to working with Usher, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another Halftime Show for the history books.”

Earlier this year, Usher said during an interview with Access Hollywood that he would “be a fool” to turn down an opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl.

“Usher is the ultimate artist and showman. Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul,” said JAY-Z. “His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can’t wait to see the magic.”

Usher will have some big shoes to fill — earlier this year, Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show became the most-watched of all time, according to the NFL.

While guests are common at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, it’s unclear if anyone will join Usher during the performance, or what songs he will perform.