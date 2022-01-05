US advisers endorse Pfizer COVID boosters for younger teens

(AP) — Influential government advisers are strongly urging that teens as young as 12 get COVID-19 boosters as soon as they’re eligible, a key move as the U.S. battles the omicron surge and schools struggle with how to restart classes amid the spike.

All Americans 16 and older are encouraged to get a booster, which health authorities say offers the best chance at avoiding the highly contagious omicron variant.

Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized an extra Pfizer shot for kids ages 12 to 15 as well — but that wasn’t the final hurdle.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention makes recommendations for vaccinations and on Wednesday, its advisers voted that a booster was safe for the younger teens and should be offered to them once enough time — five months — has passed since their last shot.

And while the CDC last month opened boosters as an option for 16 and 17-year-olds, the panel said that recommendation should be strengthened to say they “should” get the extra dose.

The CDC’s director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, will weigh the panel’s advice before making a final decision soon.