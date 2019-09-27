Uber unveils new safety features

Uber is upping security.

The rideshare company has just unveiled new safety features that touch on three key issues the company has faced: Making sure riders can get help, making sure they’re getting the right drivers, and making sure they’re getting in the right car.

For one, riders will now have the option of requesting a code to make sure they have the right driver.

Riders or drivers can also text 911 discreetly, if in trouble.

The text automatically includes identifying information like the vehicle’s license plate number and model to help authorities respond quickly.

There will also be a facial recognition feature to make sure that the driver with the account is the same person behind the wheel.