FILE – This Nov. 20, 2018 file photo shows Romaine Lettuce in Simi Valley, Calif. U.S. health officials are telling people to avoid romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, Calif., Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, as they investigate a food poisoning outbreak. They also say not to eat the leafy green if the label doesn’t say where it was grown. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Another warning from health officials: don’t eat romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, California.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating an E. coli outbreak that sickened 40 people in more than a dozen states.

So far, Hawaii is not one of them.

Most cases are in Wisconsin.

Officials say check the label. It should say where the lettuce was grown. If it says Salinas, California — don’t eat it.

If it doesn’t say where it was grown — don’t eat it.