CDC director endorses the recommended FDA approved Pfizer booster dose for those in high risk jobs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Friday Sept. 24, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky, endorsed the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) recommendation on a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in certain populations, and in high risk occupational settings.

“I believe we can best serve the nation’s public health needs by providing booster doses for the elderly, those in long-term care facilities, people with underlying medical conditions, and for adults at high risk of disease from occupational and institutional exposures to COVID-19,” Walensky said. “This aligns with the FDA’s booster authorization and makes these groups eligible for a booster shot.

“Today, ACIP only reviewed data for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. We will address, with the same sense of urgency, recommendations for the Moderna and J&J vaccines as soon as those data are available,” she said.

On Wednesday, Sept. 22, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended and approved the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to allow for use of a single booster dose, which needs to be administered at least six months after the first primary series.

According to the FDA, the primary series consists of individuals 65 years of age and older; 18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19; and 18 through 64 years of age whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2 puts them at high risk of serious complications of COVID-19.

FDA said the authorization applies only to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.