U.S. Army Pacific, in Fort Shafter, hosts Regional Land Forces Seminar with Papua New Guinea Defense Force

FILE – Incoming U.S. Army Pacific commanding general Gen. Charles A. Flynn (left), receives the command’s colors and assumes command of USARPAC from the commander of U.S Indo-Pacific Command U.S. Navy Adm. John Aquilino (right), at a change of command ceremony June 4, 2021, at Ft. Shafter, Hawaii. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer A. Delaney)

FORT SHAFTER (KHON2) — Army leaders from the Indo-Pacific region gathered on Sept. 14, for the Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs Conference (IPACC), that happens every other year.

One of the guest speakers, Army Chief of Staff General James McConville, through a virtual video conference, spoke on the importance of IPACC’s gathering.

“This conference is a critical opportunity to connect as leaders, to foster alliances partnerships and cooperative relationships,” McConville said.

The purpose of this biennial conference is for military leaders to exchange views, ideas, establish trust and according to the U.S. Army, find commonality among the participating multinational-professional soldiers.

“From dialogues like these to our bilateral and multilateral exercises, to our subject after matter exchanges, we consistently apply energy and effort to improve our militaries, our security, and in the end to improve our people’s lives together, said General Charles Flynn, commanding general of the U.S. Army Pacific.

The U.S. Army Pacific’s theme of this year’s conference was “Environmental Impacts on Land and Littoral Operations.” A panel of experts gave their speech on this subject, which sparked lively discussion on this theme.

“As armies, we must be able to operate in varying, and challenging, and changing environments,” said Major General Gilbert Toropo, chief of the Papua New Guinea Defense Force. “And successfully negotiate the unique challenges of the defined space between land base and littoral operations.”

According to the U.S. Army Pacific, close to 40 nations comprising its make-up, the Indo-Pacific region covers more than half of the earth’s surface with six of the most populated nations in the world.

The region consist of over 3000 languages and dialects, and poses some of the most pressing security challenges ranging from terrorism to natural disasters.

The conference was conducted under strict COVID mitigation protocol, which includes screening all delegates before they arrived in Hawai’i, before their departures.