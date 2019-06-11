Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 200,000 pounds of chicken fritters

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tyson foods is announcing a recall after the company says the fully cooked, whole grain golden crispy chicken chunk fritters may include hard plastic.

The product was produced in February, and shipped to distribution centers in 29 states.

It's not sold in stores and is only available to food service customers like school systems.

The USDA says three schools complained to Tyson after finding foreign material in food.

The products were not distributed to Hawaii.

