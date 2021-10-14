Two Louisiana men arrested on over 100 counts of pornography involving juveniles and sexual abuse of animals

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 12, special agents of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office executed a search warrant on the 100 block of Sugar Baby Lane in West Monroe, La. The suspect in question was 55-year-old Marvin Edward McLain.

During the search, agents found several electronic devices that possessed approximately 80 images and videos of child sexual abuse activities. According to agents, the images and videos had juveniles under the age of 17 involved in sexual activities with two additional videos including sexual abuse involving animals.

McLain was charged with 80 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles and two counts of Sexual Abuse of an Animal with bond set at $193,000.

On Tuesday October 12, Agents with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office also arrested 26-year-old Michael Haddock of Bastrop on charges of pornography involving juveniles and sexual abuse of animals.

The arrest stems from an investigation that began on September 9 when agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding possible possession and distribution of pornography involving juveniles.

During the investigation, authorities located approximately 25 videos and images depicting extremely graphic sexual abuse involving juveniles, toddlers and animals.

Haddock was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on 25 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles and 3 counts of Sexual Abuse of an Animal with bond set at $42,000.