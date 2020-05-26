Twitter labels Trump’s tweets with fact-checks

President Trump speaks to the press after meeting with Republican Senators in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, May 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON) — In an unprecedented move, Twitter fact-checked President Donald Trump.

In an early-morning thread the president tweeted twice about mail-in ballots, claiming they are “substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed.”

Twitter added a button underneath the tweet titled “Get the facts about mail-in ballots” which, when clicked, leads to fact-checking links and a “What you need to know” section that states:

“-Trump falsely claimed that mail-in ballots would lead to ‘a Rigged Election.’ However, fact-checkers say there is no evidence that mail-in ballots are linked to voter fraud.

-Trump falsely claimed that California will send mail-in ballots to ‘anyone living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there.’ In fact, only registered voters will receive ballots.

-Though Trump targeted California, mail-in ballots are already used in some states, including Oregon, Utah and Nebraska.”

There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

Social media companies such as Twitter and Facebook have recently come under fire for having a laissez-faire approach to addressing misinformation.