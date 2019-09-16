Tulsi Gabbard criticizes Trump’s response to attacks on Saudi Arabian oil supplies

Early Saturday morning, two major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia were attacked by drones, knocking out more than half of their crude oil output. Saudi Arabia is the world’s top exporter, and the attacks cut output by approximately 5.7 million barrels per day. Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attacks; they have been in conflict with Saudi Arabia and other coalition forces since 2015.

President Donald Trump tweeted out the following response:

“Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!”

Congresswoman and democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard criticized the president’s response in a tweet of her own:

“Trump awaits instructions from his Saudi masters. Having our country act as Saudi Arabia’s (expletive) is not ‘America First.'”

Trump has said that Iran may be responsible for the attacks, but is not looking to take military action until they have definitive proof.