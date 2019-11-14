TSA expects to screen around 27 million people during Thanksgiving break

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A record number of travelers are expected to jam into airports over the Thanksgiving break, and airlines are adding hundreds of flights in response.

The Transportation Security Administration said that it expects to screen nearly 27-million people nationwide between November 22 and December 2.

That’s a 4-percent increase from 2018.

And there is one travel day you probably want to avoid.

“The Sunday after Thanksgiving, December the first, is expected to be the single busiest travel day ever for the U.S. airline industry, with 3.1 million passengers flying on U.S. airlines,” said Airlines for American Senior Vice President Sharon Pinkerton.

TSA said that it will offer overtime to screeners to keep checkpoints adequately staffed.

As for the lightest day to travel: Thanksgiving.