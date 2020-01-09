Trump addresses nation after Iran responds to airstrike with ballistic missiles

HONOLULU (KHON2) — President Trump addressed the nation Wednesday morning, January 8, for the first time since Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq.

In his address, Trump said the strikes did not cause any U.S. or Iraqi casualties.

Iran’s foreign minister called the attack a “Proportionate measure in self-defense” following last week’s American airstrike that killed a top Iranian general. And Iran’s revolutionary guard warned if the United States retaliates, “We will respond to you in America.”

“In recent days, he was planning new attacks on American targets,” said President Trump. “But, we stopped him. Soleimani’s hands were drenched in both American and Iranian blood. He should have been terminated long ago. By removing Soleimani, we have sent a powerful message to terrorists: If you value your own life, you will not threaten the lives of our people.”

The U.S. President also said that Iran appears to be standing down, and he will impose new sanctions that will remain in place until Iran changes its behavior.