Travelers leave behind $960,105 in unclaimed money at TSA checkpoints

WASHINGTON - In 2018, travelers left behind $960,105.49 in currency at airport checkpoints nationwide, according to an annual report that tracks the money travelers leave behind. The most amount of money that was left behind was found in John F Kennedy International Airport (New York) and Los Angeles International Airport, with about $72,000 left behind. TSA plans to use the unclaimed money to go towards checkpoint training requirements.

TSA makes every effort to reunite passengers with items left at the checkpoint, however there are instances where loose change or other items are left behind and unclaimed. Unclaimed money, typically consisting of loose coins passengers remove from their pockets, is documented and turned into the TSA financial office. In 2005, Congress gave TSA the authority to use unclaimed funds to provide civil aviation security.

Historically, funds have been used to pay for checkpoint maintenance, translation of checkpoint signage into different foreign languages, TSA Pre✓, and Adjudication Center system enhancements.

Last year $866,839.56 were left behind at TSA Check Points.

See full report here.