Epstein ex Maxwell denied getting Prince Andrew sex partners

FILE – In this July 2, 2020, file photo, Audrey Strauss, acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell during a news conference, in New York. Transcripts released Thursday show the ex-girlfriend of financier Jeffrey Epstein was combative and defensive under tough questioning four years ago about her ex-boyfriend’s interactions with underage girls. Ghislaine Maxwell said she “never saw any inappropriate underage activities with Jeffrey ever.” (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend denied introducing Britain’s Prince Andrew to underage sex partners in a defensive and combative deposition made public Thursday, calling the prince’s accuser an “awful fantasist.”

“Are we tallying all the lies?” Ghislaine Maxwell asked during the 2016 deposition, saying she could not recall taking Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre out for a night of clubbing with Andrew in London. “Her tissue of lies is extremely hard to pick apart what is true and what isn’t.”

The exchange was contained in over 400 pages of transcript ordered released by U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska in a civil lawsuit.

Maxwell, 58, has been charged with recruiting three underage girls in the 1990s for Epstein to sexually abuse and committing perjury in the depositions, though the charges don’t relate to the prince. She has pleaded not guilty.

Maxwell parried a long list of inquiries about Epstein’s sexual proclivities and her interactions with Giuffre and other young women, insisting she never saw the financier have sex with anybody.

“She is an absolute total liar and you all know she lied on multiple things and that is just one other disgusting thing she added,” Maxwell said, denying having three-way sex with Epstein and Giuffre.

“I never saw any inappropriate underage activities with Jeffrey ever,” Maxwell said. She said the implication that she recruited girls or women to be sexually abused by Epstein was “repulsive.”

At one point, Maxwell became so angry that she banged on a table, and a separate document said she knocked the court reporter’s computer off the table. She later apologized, saying: “I hope you forgive me sincerely.”

Giuffre has accused Epstein of arranging for her to have sexual encounters with numerous wealthy and influential men, including Prince Andrew. He and the other men have denied her allegations.

Maxwell repeatedly denied hiring anyone under the age of 18 for Epstein.

As for whether she was Epstein’s girlfriend after meeting him in 1991, Maxwell called it a “tricky question.”

“There were times when I would have liked to think of myself as his girlfriend,” she said, adding later in the deposition that her intimate relationship with Epstein was mostly confined to the early 1990s.

Asked whether it was Epstein’s “preference to start a massage with sex,” Maxwell said: “I think you should ask that question of Jeffrey.”

In a deposition of Epstein conducted later in 2016, Epstein mostly invoked the Fifth Amendment, which protects against self incrimination.

“Fifth,” he replied when he was asked if Maxwell was “one of the main women” he used to procure underage girls for sexual activities.

Preska had ordered the transcripts of seven hours of depositions of Maxwell over two days in 2016 released by 9 a.m. Thursday. The judge allowed the release after rejecting arguments that the interviews for Giuffre’s 2015 defamation lawsuit against Maxwell would jeopardize a fair criminal trial for Maxwell next July.

Maxwell has been held without bail since her July arrest on charges that she procured the underage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse between 1994 and 1997.

The 2016 transcripts were among over 2,000 pages of documents being released since a federal appeals court last year began unsealing documents from the since-settled Giuffre lawsuit. She said Maxwell recruited her at age 17 to be sexually abused by Epstein and Maxwell from 1999 to 2002.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t identify alleged sexual misconduct victims unless they decide to tell their stories publicly, as Giuffre has.

The transcript revealed that Maxwell worked for Epstein from 1992 through 2002 and received compensation until 2009, though she said she spent little time at his six residences from 2002 to 2009. She acknowledged that Epstein bought her a car and made a $50,000 donation to her charity.

Throughout the deposition, Maxwell battled with lawyers over the phrasing of questions as she revealed that she had a license to fly helicopters, had smoked cigarettes at times and had been arrested once for driving under the influence in the United Kingdom “a long time ago.”

She said she had hired architects, decorators, cooks, cleaners, gardeners, pool people, pilots and added that “a very small part of my job was from time to time to find adult professional massage therapists for Jeffrey.” The transcript revealed that there was a three-column list of massage therapists for Epstein in Florida and that he usually chose a different one each day.

“Jeffrey enjoyed getting massages. I think that is something we can all agree,” Maxwell said.

She said she found massage therapists by visiting professional spas, undergoing massages herself, and “if the massage was good I would ask that man or woman if they did home visits.”

Sigrid McCawley, an attorney for Giuffre, said in a statement that the transcript release was “a long-time coming and a welcome step towards revealing the evidence of the scope and scale of the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking ring.”

McCawley said the transcript was a small portion of the total evidence that, once made public, will make “clear why Ms. Maxwell and others who enabled Jeffrey Epstein are fighting so hard to keep it concealed.”

The Miami Herald, whose reporting in 2018 brought fresh scrutiny to Epstein’s crimes, had argued in seeking the unsealing that Maxwell’s fear of embarrassment shouldn’t stop the public from learning of “the sexual abuse of young girls at the hands of the wealthy and powerful.”

Epstein was 66 in August 2019 when he killed himself in a federal jail in Manhattan as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.