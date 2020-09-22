Tracking the Tropics: Beta brings heavy rain, flash floods to Texas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor three tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin on Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Beta weakened to a depression over Texas Tuesday, but is still bringing heavy rain to parts of the middle and upper coast.

Teddy remains a Category 2 hurricane as it moves toward Atlantic Canada.

Forecasters are also watching Tropical Storm Paulette, which is expected to become a remnant low in the next day or so.

Here’s the latest on what we’re tracking in the tropics:

Tropical Depression Beta

Beta made landfall between Corpus Christi and Galveston, Texas Monday night with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

By 11 a.m. ET Tuesday, the storm had weakened to a depression with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It was about 15 miles east-northeast of Victoria, Texas, moving northeast at 2 mph.

The storm is expected to move inland over southeastern Texas on Tuesday and Wednesday, then over Louisiana and Mississippi on Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday.

Beta could dump 5 to 10 inches of rain on the middle and upper Texas coast, with some areas seeing isolated amounts of 20 inches.

“Significant flash and urban flooding is occurring and will continue today,” the NHC said.

Hurricane Teddy

Teddy, once a Category 4 hurricane with 140 mph winds, weakened to a Category 1 storm before strengthening into a Category 2 hurricane Monday night.

The storm lashed Bermuda with heavy rain Monday and is now headed toward Atlantic Canada.

At 11 a.m. ET Tuesday, Teddy had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph and was moving north-northwest at about 16 mph. It was located about 345 miles south of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Large swells from Teddy are affecting Bermuda, the Lesser Antilles, the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, the east coast of the United States, and Atlantic Canada. Dangerous, life-threatening rip currents are expected.

Teddy is expected to move over Nova Scotia on Wednesday, then near or over Newfoundland Wednesday night, then head east of Labrador on Thursday.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

South coast of Nova Scotia from Digby to Meat Cove

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Meat Cove to Tidnish Nova Scotia

North of Digby to Fort Lawrence Nova Scotia

Magdalen Islands Quebec

Port aux Basques to Francois Newfoundland

Prince Edward Island

Tropical Storm Paulette

Paulette is expected to weaken to a remnant low in the next day or so.

At 11 a.m. ET Tuesday, the storm was about 335 miles southeast of the Azores with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, and tropical-storm-force winds extending out to 60 miles from the storm’s center. It was moving east at 14 mph.

Paulette is expected to turn south and southeast on Wednesday night and Thursday before it turns southwestward later this week. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Other areas to watch

Forecasters are also monitoring an area of showers and thunderstorms spread across the Bahamas, the Straits of Florida and in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

The system is forecast to move slowly over Cuba before heading north on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The system has a low 10% chance of development in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico later this week.