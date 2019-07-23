Tornado hits Cape Cod as thunderstorms break the heat

Yarmouth Fire crews look through the parts of the roof that blew off the Cape Sands Inn during a morning tornado that touched down on the structure, Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in West Yarmouth, Mass. The National Weather Service said radar showed that a tornado struck Yarmouth just after noon on Tuesday. (Steve Heaslip/The Cape Cod Times via AP)

YARMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A tornado that tore across Cape Cod has put an exclamation mark on a wave of storms that broke the heat in the Northeast and Midwest.

The National Weather Service says the tornado struck the Massachusetts resort area just after noon Tuesday. It ripped off a hotel roof, toppled trees and knocked out power to thousands during the peak of tourist season.

There were no reports of injuries.

Utilities in New Jersey say around 212,000 homes and businesses didn’t have electricity Tuesday morning. Crews in Michigan were working to reconnect about 100,000 customers who still didn’t have power.

Videos posted on social media Monday night showed flooding deep enough to float cars in parts of New York City.

Flooding canceled flights through Tuesday afternoon at the Tweed-New Haven Airport in Connecticut, and a lightning strike set a dorm at private school Choate Rosemary Hall on fire.