Today is National Beer Day. Here’s how much people drink in a week

HOUSTON (CW39) Today is National Beer Day, so if you ever needed a reason to drink a bunch beer on a Wednesday, today is the day.

A new survey for the ‘holiday’ asked beer drinkers just how much they drink a week. Even though the most common answer is ‘just a few’ some people are REALLY going for it.

A total of 65% of beer drinkers have between one and four beers a week.

But 4% drink between 16 and 20 beers a week which calculates to two or three per day.

Meanwhile 5% of people drink 21 or more beers a week upping intake between three and infinity per day.

The survey also found beer is the most popular drink people order at bars, and people believe beer drinkers are more approachable than people who drink any other type of booze.