SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Instagram and Facebook’s parent company, Meta, dropped its newest social media platform on Wednesday evening: A real-time text-based app called Threads.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Threads was created by Instagram’s team of developers as a way to challenge Elon Musk’s volatile Twitter. In a time when Musk set limits to how many posts an account on Twitter can see, Threads seeks to be a place for Twitter to flock to as a replacement.

ABC4 spent a few hours on the new app to get an idea of what it has to offer and, while the app has plenty of potential to rival text-based giant Twitter, it’s still missing many quality-of-life features that helps make Twitter a little more appealing.

We do want to note that all these observations are based on the first day of Threads’ rollout. As the platform matures, this may all change, so take everything with a grain of salt.

SIGNING UP IS EASY

The signup process for Threads could not be made any easier, especially for those already with an Instagram account. On launch, users can integrate their Instagram, pulling over their usernames, bios, and even providing a list of users they follow so they can quickly follow – or pre-emptively follow – the same users on the new platform.

The downside is you will need an Instagram account in order to sign up. Those without are either out of luck or need to create one.

THE FEED IS KIND OF MESSY

A screenshot of the feed on Threads. The white plus on the profile picture indicates a user is not following this account, providing a way to easily follow. As of right now, the feed feels messy. As far as ABC4 found, there isn’t a way to separate suggested posts from posts of people you follow. This makes the feed feel a little less personalized as a quick scroll through shows several threads and posts from people you don’t know or care to follow. While this could lead to you finding someone new to follow you might not have discovered otherwise, it is a little frustrating when you just want to view posts from accounts you care about.

500 CHARACTER LIMIT, NO HASHTAGS, NO EDITING

Threads, being a text-based app, has a 500-character limit. This is a big step up from Twitter’s 280 and should give everyone plenty of space to get their thoughts into the world. Just like old-school Twitter, you can’t edit a thread once it’s posted. Users will have to delete a post and repost it to fix any glaring spelling errors or live with their mistakes.

As of now, Threads also doesn’t have hashtag integration, making it a little harder to find specific content or topics. Another thing missing from Meta’s version of Twitter is a trending tab, which can be a blessing or a curse, depending on how you view people making content with the intention of going viral.

PHOTOS, VIDEOS, AND INSTAGRAM INTEGRATION

Since it was made by the Instagram team, it also has great integration with photos. Users can upload single photos with no cropping, so panoramic photos stay panoramic. Uploading more than one photo does automatically crop the pictures but users can upload 10 photos to the same post, as opposed to Twitter’s four. The one downside is the photo has to be already on your phone. Currently, the Threads app doesn’t allow you to take a picture in-app.

How a Thread shared to your Instagram posts appears. How a thread shared to an Instagram story appears.

Sharing posts from Threads to Instagram is made is easy. With a click of the share button, you can send threads to your Instagram story or even a feed post. Instagram will automatically place the post against a unique Threads background. Ironically enough, you also have the option to share your Thread posts directly to Twitter.

MISSING SOME MISCELLANEOUS QUALITY OF LIFE FEATURES

Threads is off to a good start but in its launch state, it feels like a barebones Twitter. As mentioned, the app is missing a way to view posts only from accounts you are following, and following certain topics is nearly impossible without hashtags.

There is no web-based platform for the app, meaning everything must be done on your phone. A trip to the app’s website only shows a very artistic version of the Thread’s logo and a QR code that takes you to the app’s download page for your device.

As far as ABC4 could find, you can only be logged into one account at a time with no easy way to switch between multiple accounts. For those who work in social media, or like to have personal accounts separated from work or hobby accounts, this could be a frustrating missing feature.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Twitter has been nothing short of a mess since Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase. There have been policy changes seemingly on a whim, and restrictions that appear as blatant attempts to push users into subscribing $8 per month to Twitter Blue. While Threads is in its infancy, it already feels much more stable and far more promising than Twitter.