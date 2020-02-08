This Britney Spears pop-up museum lets you relive her iconic moments, “one more time”

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re a Britney Spears fan, you’re gonna love this.
The pop star’s most iconic moments are now on display at an interactive museum in Los Angeles called “The Zone.”
The nine rooms are each designed to mimic a different music video or musical era.
They feature some of her most iconic outfits and music videos, which include “Baby, One More Time, “Toxic,” and “I’m a Slave 4 U”
The pop-up runs through April 26. But it’s not cheap! Entry costs about $60.
For more information about the experience, click here.