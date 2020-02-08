This Britney Spears pop-up museum lets you relive her iconic moments, “one more time”

TOPSHOT – This photo shows one of the rooms at “The Zone”, a pop-up experience and retail store celebrating the career of US singer-songwriter Britney Spears, on January 29, 2020 in Los Angeles. – The exhibit which opens from January 31 to April 26, 2020, promises to immerse fans in the life and legacy of the pop star, offering shareable moments in 10 different rooms based on Britney Spears’ most memorable music videos. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re a Britney Spears fan, you’re gonna love this.

The pop star’s most iconic moments are now on display at an interactive museum in Los Angeles called “The Zone.”

The nine rooms are each designed to mimic a different music video or musical era.

(Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)

They feature some of her most iconic outfits and music videos, which include “Baby, One More Time, “Toxic,” and “I’m a Slave 4 U”

The pop-up runs through April 26. But it’s not cheap! Entry costs about $60.

For more information about the experience, click here.