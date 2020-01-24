This animal rescue is calling this feline the “world’s worst cat”

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sometimes honesty is the best policy.

And that’s especially true when it comes to cats.

This is Perdita, the “world’s worst cat.”

That’s what the Mitchell County Animal Rescue in North Carolina is calling her anyway. In an adoption ad that they posted on Facebook, the shelter says “We thought she was sick. Turns out she’s just a jerk.”

According to the post, the feisty feline likes “Staring into your soul until you feel as if you may never be cheerful again.”

The shelter says that the transparent tactic has helped get stubborn pets adopted in the past.

They hope it will work for Perdita too.