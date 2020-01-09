U.S. Army warns about wave of fake military draft texts

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Army is warning Americans about a wave of fraudulent text messages telling Americans that they’ve been drafted into military service.

The fake message instructs people to report to their nearest Army recruiting branch otherwise, they could be fined or sent to jail.

The texts are filled with spelling and grammatical errors — one key indicator that it’s fake.

The other is that the draft was suspended in the 70s, and it would take an act of Congress to bring it back.

It is unclear how many of these fraudulent armed forces recruiting texts may have been sent.

Military security officials are still investigating the source.