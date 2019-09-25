Breaking news out of Washington! Where the White House has released a transcript of a call between President Trump and Ukraine’s Leader.

During the July 25th call, Trump repeatedly prodded Ukraine’s new leader to work with Rudy Giuliani and the U.S. Attorney General to investigate his democratic political rival Joe Biden and Biden’s son Hunter.

The call came just days after the president blocked nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine.

In the call, the president quickly brings up how much money the U.S. gives to Ukraine and how good the U.S. has been to Ukraine. He complains that in his opinion, Ukraine has not necessarily reciprocated.

The conversation is just one piece of a whistleblower’s complaint that is central to an impeachment inquiry by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.