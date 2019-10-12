The Latest: 2nd person dead in building collapse

Workers are helped after a large portion of a hotel under construction suddenly collapsed in New Orleans on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Several construction workers had to run to safety as the Hard Rock Hotel, which has been under construction for the last several months, came crashing down. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse or if anyone was injured. (Scott Threlkeld/The Advocate via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Latest on the partial collapse of a hotel under construction in New Orleans (all times local):

11:35 p.m.

New Orleans’ officials say a second person has been killed in the partial collapse of a hotel under construction.

The city’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness released the news on its Twitter feed.

There is still one person missing.

Officials called off the search Saturday night but will resume Sunday morning.

The collapse happened shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday at the site of a planned Hard Rock Hotel at the edge of the historic French Quarter.

__

8 p.m.

The search for two people missing in the wreckage of a partially collapsed hotel under construction in New Orleans has been suspended for the night.

News outlets at the scene said officials temporarily halted the search after nightfall Saturday for safety reasons. Much of the building is described as dangerously unstable. And a huge construction crane looming over the site also is in danger of collapse.

The collapse happened shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday at the site of a planned Hard Rock Hotel at the edge of the historic French Quarter. One person was killed and more than 20 were hurt.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a statement saying “our hearts break for the loss of life.

___

3:30 p.m.

Emergency workers in New Orleans are preparing to enter a partially collapsed building at the edge of the French Quarter in hopes of finding two people missing since part of the building came crashing down at mid-morning.

The Hard Rock Hotel was under construction when a large section of it collapsed Saturday. One person was killed at the scene. Approximately 20 others were injured. A man who had been unaccounted for turned out to have been at a local hospital. But two other people remain missing and Fire Chief Tim McConnell says rescue workers hope to find them alive.

McConnell said only part of the building is considered stable. And a 270-foot (82.3-meter) -tall crane looming over the wreckage also is unstable and in danger of collapse — further complicating rescue efforts.

___

10 a.m.

A large portion of a hotel under construction in New Orleans has suddenly collapsed.

News outlets report several construction workers had to run to safety Saturday as the Hard Rock Hotel, which has been under construction for the last several months, came crashing down.

It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse or if anyone was injured.

Upper floors began to fall on top of each other before one side of the building fell to the ground below.

The hotel was scheduled to open in the spring.