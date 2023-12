The warmer months of the year are often cherished as a time of adventure and excitement, but after a summer scientists have declared the hottest on record, many are ready to embrace the cooler weather autumn and winter typically bring. While not every state gets particularly cold—especially places with notoriously mild winters like Florida—each has a city that is typically colder than the rest.

Citing data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Stacker identified the coldest city in every state. The list below is based on five-year average temperatures from January 2018 to December 2022 and also includes the average daily minimum and maximum temperatures for each ranked city. Cities are ranked relative to the entire national dataset of 214 cities.

Some of these locations experience a full range of temperatures annually—from very high temperatures in the summer to nail-bitingly cold temperatures in the winter. Others simply experience cooler versions of their typically warm (or cold) weather. But whether you’re looking to hike glaciers and ski down snow-packed mountains or just to enjoy a pleasant reprieve from the heat, there is likely a city here that meets your winter needs.

Canva

Alabama: Huntsville

– #142. nationally (tie)

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 62.6 F

– Average daily maximum: 73.2 F

– Average daily minimum: 52 F

sunsinger // Shutterstock

Alaska: Utqiaġvik

– #1. nationally

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 16.5 F

– Average daily maximum: 22 F

– Average daily minimum: 11.1 F

Tim Roberts Photography // Shutterstock

Arizona: Flagstaff

– #30. nationally (tie)

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 47.3 F

– Average daily maximum: 62.3 F

– Average daily minimum: 32.4 F

Graves Creative Design // Shutterstock

Arkansas: Little Rock

– #141. nationally

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 62.4 F

– Average daily maximum: 72.7 F

– Average daily minimum: 52.1 F

Matt Gush // Shutterstock

California: Eureka

– #76. nationally (tie)

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 52.5 F

– Average daily maximum: 59.2 F

– Average daily minimum: 45.7 F

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

Colorado: Alamosa

– #8. nationally (tie)

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 43.5 F

– Average daily maximum: 62.5 F

– Average daily minimum: 24.5 F

Jennifer Yakey-Ault // Shutterstock

Connecticut: Hartford

– #71. nationally (tie)

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 52.2 F

– Average daily maximum: 62.4 F

– Average daily minimum: 42 F

Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

Delaware: Wilmington

– #110. nationally

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 56.6 F

– Average daily maximum: 65.9 F

– Average daily minimum: 47.3 F

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

Florida: Tallahassee

– #177. nationally

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 69.7 F

– Average daily maximum: 80.7 F

– Average daily minimum: 58.8 F

Mark F Lotterhand // Shutterstock

Georgia: Atlanta

– #154. nationally

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 64.9 F

– Average daily maximum: 74 F

– Average daily minimum: 55.8 F

Vanessa Belfiore // Shutterstock

Hawaii: Hilo

– #50. nationally

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 76.2 F

– Average daily maximum: 83.5 F

– Average daily minimum: 69.1 F

Kirk Fisher // Shutterstock

Idaho: Pocatello

– #32. nationally

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 47.4 F

– Average daily maximum: 61 F

– Average daily minimum: 33.7 F

Cheri Alguire // Shutterstock

Illinois: Rockford

– #53. nationally

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 50.2 F

– Average daily maximum: 60.1 F

– Average daily minimum: 40.4 F

Canva

Indiana: South Bend

– #59. nationally (tie)

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 51.3 F

– Average daily maximum: 60.5 F

– Average daily minimum: 42 F

Dawid S Swierczek // Shutterstock

Iowa: Dubuque

– #33. nationally

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 47.5 F

– Average daily maximum: 56.7 F

– Average daily minimum: 38.3 F

Kimberly’s Impressions // Shutterstock

Kansas: Goodland

– #69. nationally

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 52.1 F

– Average daily maximum: 66.9 F

– Average daily minimum: 37.4 F

Canva

Kentucky: Lexington

– #100. nationally (tie)

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 55.6 F

– Average daily maximum: 65.3 F

– Average daily minimum: 46 F

Hegearl // Shutterstock

Louisiana: Monroe

– #164. nationally

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 66.7 F

– Average daily maximum: 77.5 F

– Average daily minimum: 56 F

Canva

Maine: Caribou

– #3. nationally

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 41.7 F

– Average daily maximum: 51.6 F

– Average daily minimum: 31.8 F

Jon Bilous // Shutterstock

Maryland: Baltimore

– #122. nationally

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 58.1 F

– Average daily maximum: 68.1 F

– Average daily minimum: 48.1 F

Canva

Massachusetts: Worcester

– #49. nationally (tie)

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 49.9 F

– Average daily maximum: 58 F

– Average daily minimum: 41.8 F

Canva

Michigan: Sault Ste. Marie

– #7. nationally

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 43.1 F

– Average daily maximum: 51.3 F

– Average daily minimum: 34.8 F

Bob Pool // Shutterstock

Minnesota: Rochester

– #14. nationally

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 44.6 F

– Average daily maximum: 53.7 F

– Average daily minimum: 35.4 F

Canva

Mississippi: Tupelo

– #152. nationally

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 64.7 F

– Average daily maximum: 75.3 F

– Average daily minimum: 54.1 F

ANNVIPS // Shutterstock

Missouri: Kansas City

– #100. nationally (tie)

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 55.6 F

– Average daily maximum: 65.6 F

– Average daily minimum: 45.6 F

Nick Fox // Shutterstock

Montana: Kalispell

– #8. nationally (tie)

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 43.5 F

– Average daily maximum: 55.9 F

– Average daily minimum: 31.2 F

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

Nebraska: Scottsbluff

– #51. nationally (tie)

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 50 F

– Average daily maximum: 65.2 F

– Average daily minimum: 34.8 F

Sandra Foyt // Shutterstock

Nevada: Ely

– #24. nationally

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 46.2 F

– Average daily maximum: 63.3 F

– Average daily minimum: 29.1 F

Cory Knowlton // Shutterstock

New Hampshire: Mount Washington

– #1. nationally

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 29 F

– Average daily maximum: 35.2 F

– Average daily minimum: 22.7 F

Canva

New Jersey: Atlantic City

– #106. nationally

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 56.1 F

– Average daily maximum: 65.8 F

– Average daily minimum: 46.4 F

PICTOR PICTURES // Shutterstock

New Mexico: Albuquerque

– #125. nationally

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 58.6 F

– Average daily maximum: 71.1 F

– Average daily minimum: 45.9 F

Paul Juser // Shutterstock

New York: Binghamton

– #28. nationally

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 47.2 F

– Average daily maximum: 55.4 F

– Average daily minimum: 39 F

Derek Olson Photography // Shutterstock

North Carolina: Asheville

– #119. nationally

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 57.8 F

– Average daily maximum: 67.8 F

– Average daily minimum: 47.7 F

Canva

North Dakota: Grand Forks

– #2. nationally

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 39.6 F

– Average daily maximum: 50.7 F

– Average daily minimum: 28.5 F

John Judnick // Shutterstock

Ohio: Cleveland

– #72. nationally (tie)

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 52.3 F

– Average daily maximum: 60.7 F

– Average daily minimum: 43.9 F

Gerson Repreza // Shutterstock

Oklahoma: Oklahoma City

– #132. nationally (tie)

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 60.3 F

– Average daily maximum: 71.5 F

– Average daily minimum: 49 F

Bob Pool // Shutterstock

Oregon: Astoria

– #65. nationally (tie)

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 51.7 F

– Average daily maximum: 58.8 F

– Average daily minimum: 44.5 F

quiggyt4 // Shutterstock

Pennsylvania: Scranton

– #72. nationally (tie)

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 52.3 F

– Average daily maximum: 61.7 F

– Average daily minimum: 43 F

Canva

Rhode Island: Providence

– #84. nationally (tie)

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 53.3 F

– Average daily maximum: 62.2 F

– Average daily minimum: 44.3 F

Ruoshi Cao // Getty Images

South Carolina: Columbia

– #156. nationally

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 65.4 F

– Average daily maximum: 76.3 F

– Average daily minimum: 54.4 F

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

South Dakota: Aberdeen

– #13. nationally

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 44.3 F

– Average daily maximum: 56.2 F

– Average daily minimum: 32.5 F

Donald R Slaughter // Shutterstock

Tennessee: Johnson City

– #121. nationally

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 58 F

– Average daily maximum: 69.6 F

– Average daily minimum: 46.5 F

Canva

Texas: Amarillo

– #126. nationally

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 59 F

– Average daily maximum: 73.3 F

– Average daily minimum: 44.7 F

Abdulelah Fakhrani // Shutterstock

Utah: Cedar City

– #62. nationally (tie)

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 51.6 F

– Average daily maximum: 66.3 F

– Average daily minimum: 37 F

yegorovnick // Shutterstock

Vermont: Montpelier

– #17. nationally (tie)

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 45.5 F

– Average daily maximum: 55.5 F

– Average daily minimum: 35.5 F

Cvandyke // Shutterstock

Virginia: Washington (Dulles)

– #114. nationally

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 57 F

– Average daily maximum: 67.3 F

– Average daily minimum: 46.7 F

Kirk Fisher // Shutterstock

Washington: Spokane

– #44. nationally

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 49.2 F

– Average daily maximum: 58.5 F

– Average daily minimum: 39.9 F

David Harmantas // Shutterstock

West Virginia: Elkins

– #78. nationally

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 52.6 F

– Average daily maximum: 64.3 F

– Average daily minimum: 41 F

Apaullo // Shutterstock

Wisconsin: Wausau

– #19. nationally (tie)

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 45.5 F

– Average daily maximum: 54.8 F

– Average daily minimum: 36.1 F

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

Wyoming: Casper

– #15. nationally

– Average temperature, 2018-2022: 45.2 F

– Average daily maximum: 59.6 F

– Average daily minimum: 30.7 F

Story editing by Jeff Inglis. Copy editing by Paris Close.