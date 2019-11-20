The best way to spread Christmas cheer is by staying in a Buddy the Elf -themed hotel room

The vacation company Club Wyndam is paying tribute to the classic christmas film “Elf” with a one-of-a-kind suite.

This holiday season, guests can spend the night in a luxury room located in the heart of New York City.

It’s designed to look just like the apartment that buddy the elf decorated, complete with paper snowflakes, a giant Christmas tree and a pile of presents.

There will be all the candy, candy canes, candy corn and syrup that you can eat.

Reservations are available from December 2nd through December 26th starting at $399 per night.