Texas Amber Alert says character from ‘Child’s Play’ was kidnapped

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued this message on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Texas Department of Public Safety accidentally sent out an Amber Alert on Friday that featured two characters from the “Child’s Play” horror series.

The message said that Glen Ray was abducted by Chucky in Henderson at 9 a.m. on Thursday. Glen had been described as having a “blue shirt and black collar,” and Chucky has “blue denim overalls with multi-colored striped long sleeve shirt wielding a huge kitchen knife.”

The number that was listed at the top of the Amber Alert did not work. According to KPRC, DPS told them that the Amber Alert was a test that was not meant to be sent out.

“Thank you for contacting us. This was actually a test we were running on a dev server and it accidentally went out,” Ruben Medina of DPS wrote to KPRC. “We appreciate you reaching out to us to verify this. We do apologize for this inconvenience (to) you.”

The Amber Alert began in Dallas after the kidnapping and murder of 9-year-old Amber Hagerman. Her case was never solved.

Amber stands for “America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response.”