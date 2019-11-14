Texan couple receives the title for the oldest couple in the world

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Guinness World Records declared a husband and wife from Texas the oldest living married pair in the world.

John and Charlotte Henderson met over 80 years ago while studying at the University of Texas. The couple sat near each other in a zoology class.

John is 106 and Charlotte is 105, and together the two are world record holders.

Charlotte recalled her first impressions of her future groom while John gave his tips for a long and loving life and marriage.

“He was a fine fella and he had this car. He had a little roadster, and he would come by my home, pick me up every morning and take me to see my class,” said Charlotte.

“Live in moderation,” said John. “Don’t overeat, don’t over drink. Don’t do anything that you’ll be sorry for later on.”

The two are grateful for the record but are no strangers to them. John also holds the title for the oldest living former University of Texas football player.