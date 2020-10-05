Eight Hawaii theaters to close as Regal Cinemas suspends all operations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Eight Hawai’i movie theaters will close on Oct. 8 as part of a worldwide closure of all Regal theaters, says Regal Cinemas’ parent company, Cineworld Group Plc.
Cineworld, revealed that it would suspend all theater operations due to “challenging theatrical landscape and sustained key market closures.” The announcement, made over Regal Cinema’s social media accounts, came on Monday, Oct. 5 following controversy around the indefinite closure of Cineworld’s U.K. theaters, which employees say they were not given prior warning of.
“This is not a decision we made lightly,″ said Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger.
The following Hawai’i theaters are expected to close later this week:
- Hilo, Regal Prince Kuhio
- Honolulu, Regal Dole Cannery
- Kahalui, Regal Maui Mall Megaplex
- Kailua-Kona, Regal Makalapua
- Kaneohe, Regal Windward
- Kapolei, Regal Kapolei Commons
- Keauhou-Kona, Regal Keauhou
- Pearl City, Regal Pearl Highlands
536 U.S. theaters are expected to close affecting roughly 45,000 workers.
No reopening date has been given at this time.
