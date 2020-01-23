Teenager arrested in connection to Las Vegas mall shooting

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An 18-year-old man was arrested on Jan. 22 in connection to a shooting at a popular shopping mall on the Las Vegas strip.

According to our sister station, KLAS, it happened Tuesday night around 6:15 p.m. at the Fashion Show Mall.

Police say Christopher Valenzuela-Olivas and an aquaintance were in a verbal argument with another person in the mall.

That’s when the suspect reportedly pulled out a handgun and shot multiple rounds, hitting the victim in the leg.

Two others were shot in the face and the chest, but all are expected to recover.