NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Singer-songwriter and 2023 TIME Magazine Person of the Year Taylor Swift is doing her part to help those affected by the tornado outbreak that left six people dead and many homes and businesses damaged.

Swift, a 12-time Grammy winner who spent part of her youth in Hendersonville, donated $1 million to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

“The Swifts found their original Tennessee home in Hendersonville and Sumner County and remain deeply committed to its continued well-being,” said Hal Cato, CEO of Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. “Taylor’s incredibly generous gift sends a message to her hometown, and the communities around it, that she has their backs during the long road to recovery following this devastating event.”

Swift has a history of helping out her adopted hometown. In 2010, she donated $500,000 toward flood relief after the historic flooding across Nashville.

For more ways to help tornado victims in Middle Tennessee, click here.