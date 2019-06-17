Target suffers a national outage this past weekend

It was not the best weekend for retail giant Target as they experienced more glitches for a second day in a row.

Target is now apologizing to customers after registers shut down across the country Sunday, June 16th.

For more than an hour, many Target stores were not able to take credit cards.

The company blamed a data center at NCR, a vendor that processes payments.

Target said that the issue was fixed Sunday night just after facing another outage the day before.

The company says no payment information was compromised at any time.

