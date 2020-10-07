Target Deal Days will compete with Amazon Prime Day this year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Target is already gearing up for a busy holiday season and will be offering feature online deals on hundreds of thousands of products soon.
The company’s Target Deal Days shopping event returns Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, placing it on the same day as Amazon Prime Day on Oct. 14. Contactless drive-up and order pick-up will be available, along with same-day delivery.
Target also announced that it will have Black Friday sales through the month of November, along with a price-match guarantee program.
Select deals were released early on Oct. 5
