Target Deal Days will compete with Amazon Prime Day this year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Target is already gearing up for a busy holiday season and will be offering feature online deals on hundreds of thousands of products soon.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The company’s Target Deal Days shopping event returns Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, placing it on the same day as Amazon Prime Day on Oct. 14. Contactless drive-up and order pick-up will be available, along with same-day delivery.

Target also announced that it will have Black Friday sales through the month of November, along with a price-match guarantee program.

Select deals were released early on Oct. 5

Latest Stories on KHON2