Taco Bell is giving away free tacos as part of its “Steal a Taco” NBA promotion

Get ready because on this taco Tuesday Taco Bell is giving away free tacos!

It’s part of their promotion for the NBA Finals “Steal a Taco” giveaway.

You can score a free Doritos Locos Taco at participating locations between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. or you can order it anytime today on the website or through their free taco bell app.

The promotion is being offered to celebrate the Golden State Warriors win over the Toronto Raptors in game two of the NBA Finals.

Of course, Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors went on to win the championship.

