Suspects in deadly New Year’s Eve shooting that killed Hawaii woman held without bail

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The two suspects facing charges in a deadly crime spree on New Year’s Eve remain behind bars without bail.

Currently, Jordan Ruby, 18, and Jesani Carter, 20, each face felony charges of murder, robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery. Both appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday morning.

Jordan Ruby appears in Las Vegas Justice Court on Jan. 4, 2022. (KLAS-TV)

Both men said “yes” when asked if they understood the charges against them. Police say the men shot and killed 66-year-old Clarice Yamaguchi from Hawaii during a robbery after she got out of her vehicle in the parking garage of the Fashion Show mall on New Year’s Eve.

Jesani Carter appears in Las Vegas Justice Court with an attorney on Jan. 4, 2022. (KLAS-TV)

According to police, hours later, the pair went to the parking garage of the Palace Station and killed a man who has yet to be identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Prosecutors did not say when they plan to file a second murder charge. Other crimes are also under investigation that may also be connected to the pair.

The judge set a bail hearing for Jan. 10 at 8:30 a.m.