Suspect arrested for fatally stabbing pregnant Lyft driver

PHOENIX (AP) - A man suspected of fatally stabbing his pregnant driver, killing the woman and her unborn child before stealing her vehicle, has been booked into a Phoenix jail.



TV video showed 20-year-old Fabian Durazo arriving at the Maricopa County jail Thursday morning.



Durazo had been held at a La Paz County jail since last Sunday on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder and one count each of kidnapping and armed robbery.



He was arrested near Quartzsite, nearly 150 miles away from the Tempe apartment complex parking lot where 39-year-old Lyft driver Kristina Howato was stabbed.



Howato was in her third trimester of pregnancy and police say she and her unborn child died at a hospital.



Police believe Durazo planned to steal Howato's SUV and she was stabbed in a struggle.

