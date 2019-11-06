Study says most airline drinking water is unsafe

If you plan on flying for the holidays, you may want to bring your own water.

According to a new study, many of the country’s most popular airlines give passengers unsafe drinking water

Researchers scored 23 different U.S. airlines on the quality of water they provide onboard.

Overall, only three major airlines were considered to have relatively clean water.

Good news, that includes Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines.

Allegiant also made the short list.

Spirit and Jetblue tied for last place.

The study’s authors say you should also avoid drinking coffee or tea onboard and opt for hand sanitizer instead of washing your hands in the bathroom.