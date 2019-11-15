No diary, note, motive found in California school shooting

Hannah Schooping-Gutierrez, center, a student at Saugus High School, is comforted by her boyfriend Declan Sheridan, at right, a student at nearby Valencia High School during a vigil at Central Park in the aftermath of a shooting at Saugus Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Investigators said Friday they have yet to find a diary, manifesto or note that would explain why a boy killed two people outside his Southern California high school on his 16th birthday.

No motive has been established yet in the Thursday morning shooting at Saugus High School in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Clarita, said sheriff’s homicide Capt. Kent Wegener.

The teenager opened fire around 7:30 a.m. and authorities estimated that the suspect took just 16 seconds to pull out the weapon, shoot five classmates and then himself.

At the time, students were standing around and greeting each other in the large central outdoor area.

Police said it was evident the teen planned the attack by the way the boy used the weapon and counted his rounds. The last bullet was fired into his head. He remained in critical condition at a hospital Friday.

Two students died, two remain hospitalized and one was released from the hospital.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva identified one of the deceased as 15-year-old Gracie Muehlberger. The shooter and the other victims have not been identified.

The suspect was described as a quiet and smart kid who was a Boy Scout and had previously run track for his school.

Video showed the last thing the assailant did was shoot himself with the .45-caliber handgun, Wegener said. The weapon was empty when it was recovered.

The other student who died was 14. Doctors said Friday morning that two girls, ages 14 and 15, who were both shot in the torso, are doing well and should be released from the hospital over the weekend.

A 14-year-old boy was treated and released from another hospital, authorities said.

A post on an Instagram account that said “Saugus, have fun at school tomorrow” and reported as possibly belonging to the shooter was debunked.

The account did not belong to the shooter and it was disabled for violating policies, Instagram owner Facebook said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press on Friday.

Joe Fitzpatrick, a senior who helped the teacher in the boy’s physics class, called him a “good, quiet kid” who didn’t miss assignments and did well on tests.

“He just seemed like one of those regular kids,” Fitzpatrick said.

Fellow students and a neighbor say he was a Boy Scout who was smart, quiet and gave no indication he would become violent. One girl who knew him for years said he wasn’t bullied and had a girlfriend.

The sound of gunfire sent some students running while others and staff followed recently practiced security procedures.

Kyra Stapp, 17, was watching a documentary in class when she heard two gunshots. Panicked students ran in and reported the shooting.

Stapp texted her mother and tried not make any noise. They exchanged messages as sirens screamed and helicopters and deputies carrying rifles and shotguns swarmed the campus. Then Kyra fell silent while officers escorted students out.

“She’s been texting me and all of a sudden she’s not,” Tracy Stapp said. “That was like the worst 10 minutes of my life, I swear.”

Shauna Orandi, 16, said she was in her Spanish class doing homework when she heard four gunshots that she initially mistook as instruments from a band class. She said a student burst into the room saying he’d seen the gunman, and her classmates were stunned into silence.

“My worst nightmare actually came true,” she said later as she left a nearby park with her father. “This is it. I’m going to die.”

Orandi said she has heard about so many school shootings that she always assumed she’d panic. But she stayed calm with the help of her teacher, who locked down the classroom.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said students and staff at the school did everything they could have done in response to the shooting.

“They did exactly how they were trained,” he said.

___

Antczak reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writers Christopher Weber, Brian Melley and Justin Pritchard in LA also contributed to this report.

___

This story has been corrected to show the girl who died in the shooting was 15, not 16.