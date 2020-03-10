Stocks plummet amid coronavirus concerns

On Wall Street, stocks plummeted today over the COVID-19 outbreak and an oil price war. The Dow Jones had its biggest drop since 2008, plunging more than 2000 points. The drop triggered a halt in trading for 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, President Trump is promising major economic relief for working Americans who come down with the coronavirus.
