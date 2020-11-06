Starbucks celebrating holidays with festive cups, seasonal menu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Starbucks will be celebrating the holidays early this year by rolling out its seasonal menu and new festive cups on Nov. 6.

This year’s designs were inspired by a “Carry the Merry” theme, inviting customers to “enjoy the little moments of brightness” this holiday season.

The flavors of peppermint mocha, toasted white chocolate mocha, caramel brulee latte, chestnut praline latte and eggnog latte will all be back this year.

