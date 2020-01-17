Spotify releases top workout songs, trends and predictions for the new year

Spotify has released new data based on listening habits to reveal the top workout songs, trends and predictions for the year ahead.
Some key findings include:
The Most Streamed Work-Out Songs:
- “Till I Collapse” Eminem, Nate Dogg
- “I Don’t Care” Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber
- “Dance Monkey” Tones and I
- “If I Can’t Have You” Shawn Mendes
- “Beautiful People” Ed Sheeran, Khalid
The Most Popular Workout Types (based on number of playlists)
- Running
- Yoga
- Weight Training
- Meditation
- Spinning
Self-Care Power Anthems:
- Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next”
- Lizzo’s “Good as Hell”
- Hailee Steinfeld’s “Love Myself”
Most Popular Time to Workout:
5:00-9:00pm