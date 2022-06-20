(AP) — SpaceX launched three Falcon 9 rockets in just over 36 hours from California and Florida, setting a new U.S. commercial space launch record.

The launches from Cape Canaveral and Vandenberg Space Force Station carried communications, military and Starlink satellites into orbit.

The company launched a German SARah 1 military radar satellite Saturday from Vandenberg Space Force station on California’s Vandenberg Air Force Base.

It was the third launch and landing of the reusable booster.

Globalstar FM15 was launched in the early hours of Sunday from Cape Canaveral in Florida and is now on a low-Earth orbit.

On Friday, SpaceX launched a new batch of 53 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral, the first of three planned launches in three days for the company.

The first stage boosters had flown previous missions and returned to Earth a few minutes after launch.